On March 27, Bank of Valletta joined other organisations and individuals around the world by symbolically switching off the lights to create awareness for a greener planet. This year, however, BOV employees took Earth Hour beyond its allotted 60 minutes.

The bank launched an internal ‘Go Beyond the Hour’ campaign, encouraging staff members to take up a green stance in their daily routine, be it at the office, at home or outside. Employees enthusiastically took to the challenge, completing various environment-friendly tasks, involving family members in the process.

“Earth Hour is more than just a symbolic gesture, it is another component of a green agenda set out to collectively safeguard our planet,” Charles Azzopardi, executive PR and marketing at Bank of Valletta, said.

He emphasised the bank’s vision in aligning to an environmental, social and corporate governance framework aimed at fulfilling various UN Sustainable Development Goals.

There is so much more we can do on a regular basis to better connect to earth

“Through this initiative our employees once again conveyed a strong message about our drive towards the SDGs for climate action, cleaner oceans and a sustainable life on land.”

From balcony gardens to growing food from vegetable scraps and games and decorations from recycled material, the concept of reduce, reuse, recycle and upcycle featured high in the final outcome.

The winners of this challenge, Rodianne Farrugia, Pamela Lia and Grace Bellia, will be donating their prize to their favourite green causes − Żibel, Saġġar and Nature Trust Malta.

“There is so much more we can do on a regular basis to better connect to earth,” Farrugia, said.

“We can be so creative in how we can protect the environment. Creating awareness is valuable, but actions speak louder than words − be it recycling, beach clean-up, cycling to work, reusing old materials to create decorations. The important thing is to start acting now!”

Bank of Valletta thanked its employees and all the local green organisations for their continuous commitment to ensure a greener and more sustainable earth.