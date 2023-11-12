Bank of Valletta staff recently joined forces with Caritas for an olive-picking event in a grove on the grounds of San Blas in Żebbuġ.

The event served a dual purpose: to assist Caritas in their philanthropic endeavours and to foster a unique engagement between the bank’s employees and individuals undergoing rehabilitation within the drug rehab system.

Amid the tranquillity of the olive grove, the two groups engaged in discussions, sharing experiences, perspectives and insights.

The bank said this interaction proved to be a valuable opportunity for both BOV employees and the inmates. For the bank staff, it offered a chance to gain new perspectives, challenge biases and participate in a meaningful social cause, promoting a sense of social responsibility. While for those in rehab, it was an occasion to feel a sense of inclusion, to be seen beyond their background and to engage positively with members of the community.

Photo: Danielstudio Malta

The bank said that the event not only highlighted the importance of community involvement and social solidarity but also demonstrated the transformative power of such interactions.

It emphasised that meaningful conversations and shared experiences have the potential to break down barriers, promote understanding and contribute to the rehabilitation and reintegration of individuals into society.

The occasion also provided a moment for team-building among bank employees.