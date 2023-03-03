Bank of Valletta is supporting the Malta Journalism Awards, one of the highlights of the Istitut tal-Ġurnalisti Maltin’s activities.

The Malta Journalism Awards seek to recognise and honour professional journalists who produced outstanding work for the public, either as employees of official news entities or also independently.

Karl Spiteri, head, corporate communications at Bank of Valletta, met with IGM president Matthew Xuereb and general secretary Kurt Sansone at the Gran Salon of the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta, where the awards night is being held on March 4.

“As one of Malta’s largest organisations that is frequently in the news, we at Bank of Valletta recognise the crucial work done by journalists in providing reliable information to the citizens of the community in which we operate,” Spiteri said.

“We are proud to be associated with this event that recognises excellence in all categories of journalism that educate and inform their audiences in an engaging manner, very frequently to very tight deadlines.”

IGM president Xuereb said the aim of the Malta Journalism Awards is to recognise and award the efforts of journalists, while at the same time raising the bar of the level of local journalism.

“We shall be presenting a total of 21 awards, judged by three independent judging panels relating to works published during 2020, 2021 and 2022, when the awards were not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards will recognise the exemplary work in the field of journalism, despite difficulties journalists and journalism are facing in Malta,” Xuereb said.