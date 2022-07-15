Sustainability and climate change education were discussed during a three-day collaborative workshop between 12 sixth form students.

The group developed greater understanding about climate change and proposed concrete environmental actions to promote sustainability through a number of expert-led workshops facilitated by Marie Briguglio.

Speaking about this collaboration, Miguel Borg, chief risk officer Bank of Valletta, commented: “As Malta’s local bank, we are pleased to have supported this three-day workshop. In line with the bank’s ESG [environment, social, governance] strategy, we, as Bank of Valletta, recognise that climate-change education is a fundamental component for a sustainable future and emphasise the need to guarantee quality climate-change education for all.

“Through this workshop, the bank has capitalised on the ingenuity of the participants as they have presented their idea on how to effect local change for a global impact in terms of climate change.”

John Paul Abela, senior manager within the bank’s ESG Department, delivered a presentation in which he presented BOV’s ESG principles, mainly focusing on the bank’s strategic pillars, beliefs and vision.

