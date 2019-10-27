Bank of Valletta is supporting the nationwide Pink October and Movember campaigns by undertaking several initiatives among its employees. BOV employees reported to work in casual clothing and were encouraged to wear something pink or blue to mark both campaigns. In return, a donation which was collected from all staff members will be presented to the Marigold Foundation – BOV in the Community.

The dress-down day is just one of many initiatives taken up by the bank during this month in an effort to raise awareness about breast, prostate and testicular cancer. Earlier this month, bank employees were presented with a specifically designed lapel pin to wear throughout October and November. Furthermore, the bank’s head office façade and the Premium Banking Centre in Santa Venera, the Training Centre and branch in Gżira and the Victoria branch are being lit up in pink during the evenings and will turn blue in November.

A number of brave male staff called at Antonio’s Barber Shop as part of the Movember campaign to have their beard groomed while keeping their moustache. Also during last weekend, a number of BOV employees participated in the Nike Pink Fun Run to help raise funds towards Pink October.

Speaking about these initiatives, Vanessa Borg, PR and marketing manager at BOV, stressed the importance of early cancer detection and overcoming the fear of doing the necessary health check-ups. “We understand that facing the fear of being diagnosed with cancer is very difficult, but at the same time early detection is vital. Hence at Bank of Valletta we try and create awareness amongst our staff and at the same time encourage our customers to do the same.”

In the coming days, the bank will also be conducting another blood drive to alleviate the high demand required for the ongoing treatments of cancer patients.