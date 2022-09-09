BOV is supporting students seeking to take up further studies in Malta or abroad through the BOV Studies Plus+ scheme. The scheme incorporates benefits such as attractive interest rates, a moratorium period of up to five years, no upfront contributions and no collateral requirement, making it an affordable financing solution.

The BOV Studies Plus+ may also serve as a convenient bridge until funds from scholarships, grants or any reimbursements become available. In addition to tuition fees, the loan amount can be used to cover other costs such as accommodation, living expenses and transport costs.

“More than ever before, ongoing learning is part and parcel of practically any career,” Kenneth Farrugia, chief retail banking officer at BOV, said.

“The BOV Studies Plus+ acknowledges this reality and supports students and professionals of all ages and from all walks of life in reaching out for their dream career without allowing the hurdles of financing to dampen their ambitions. Since October 2019, the bank has already assisted over 350 students through €12,400,000 in financing under the BOV Studies Plus+ Scheme.”

Farrugia remarked that the positive impact of this scheme goes beyond those individuals who benefit directly from it. He said that through this solution, the bank is also supporting the country in building the talent pool of its people, thereby investing in human resources. This, he continued, ties in with the bank’s commitment towards ESG, as well as the bank’s core values that hold sustainability and supportiveness in high regard.

Since its launch, BOV has already supported hundreds of students in continuing with their studies in a broad spectrum of fields, ranging from law and business to aviation and sciences. The loan is available to studies leading to MQF levels 5, 6, 7 or 8 qualifications or other internationally recognised certificates.

The BOV Studies Plus+ is supported by the Operational Programme II, co-funded by the European Social Fund and managed by the Malta Development Bank (MDB). It benefits from the MDB guarantee scheme.

For more information, visit www.bov.com/content/bov-studies-plus-plus. To apply, simply set up an appointment with a BOV branch by sending an e-mail on customercare@bov.com.