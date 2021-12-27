A raft of COVID-19 cases has forced Bank of Valletta to temporarily close four branches and restrict services at four others.

Closures were forced after a number of bank employees tested positive for the virus or were forced into quarantine after coming into contact with positive cases.

The bank’s Naxxar and Birkirkara branches are currently closed and will reopen on Tuesday, December 28 after they have been thoroughly sanitised.

Two Gozo branches, in Nadur and Xagħra, have also been forced to close. No reopening date has been announced for these two, with the bank saying they will remain temporarily closed until further notice.

In a statement on Monday, the bank also said that its branches in Birżebbuġa, Attard, Msida and Fleur de Lys are all offering restricted services at the moment, with no cash teller services available until further notice.

Customers at those branches requiring non-cash services such as investments, home loans, personal loans, rescheduling of loan repayments or applying for new services can request an appointment online or by sending an email to info@bov.com or calling on 2131 2020.

The bank urged customers to check whether their branch has been impacted by COVID-19 before visiting it and encouraged people to use ATMs, internet and mobile banking services where possible, to limit the risk of virus contagion.

It apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused.