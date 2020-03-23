Bank of Valletta is to temporarily close eight branches and reduce business hours for the remainder in a bid to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Last week HSBC also announced the temporary closure of several branches, leaving open its branches at Valletta, Sliema, Mosta, Paola and Victoria.

Concern has been raised on social media about pictures showing people in queues outside bank branches, ignoring advice to stay a metre apart.

Bank of Valletta said on Monday that as from Tuesday, it will close its branches at Cospicua, Fgura, Fleur-de-Lys, Marsaxlokk, Msida, Qormi, Skyparks and Xewkija.

The business hours for the remaining open branches will be 9am to noon, Monday to Saturday. The open branches will continue to offer essential services while other services will be handled by a dedicated team using the phones (number 2275 3500) and email info@bov.com

ATMs and night safe deposit facilities will continue to operate normally, even in the closed branches.

Clients needing access to their safe deposit boxes in the closed branches are to phone the Customer Service Centre for an appointment.

The bank reiterated that clients calling at the branches cannot withdraw an amount in cash below €500 except for those clients who do not have an ATM card and have less than €500 in their account.

The Business Centres, Investment Centres, Wealth Management and International Corporate Centre will operate behind closed doors through electronic means. Further details are available at https://bov.com/content/assist.