The BOV Volley Marathon in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza is back with 53 hours of continuous play in the car park of the home in Siġġiewi. The 13th edition will kick off on Friday, June 30 at 6pm and will continue non-stop until midnight on Sunday, July 2.

It will be officially opened by Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne with the band of the Armed Forces of Malta in attendance.

The marathon was officially launched by Fr Martin Micallef, the home’s director, and Charles Azzopardi, head CSR at Bank of Valletta, during a press conference held at Pembroke Secondary School within St Clare’s College, where the training and preparation of the players taking part in the marathon is under way.

“The BOV Volleyball Marathon is one of the main annual fundraising events that help us in our mission to provide and improve upon the various useful services offered,” Fr Martin said.

“It also encourages volunteering and sends out a message that Maltese society needs to invest in it. Through this marathon, the home also wants to encourage sports and investing in a healthier lifestyle. Last but not least, Id-Dar tal-Providenza appeals to society to respect persons with disability at all times and treat them with the dignity they deserve, while offering them choices and opportunities that everyone has a right to enjoy.”

“The BOV Volleyball Marathon combines two of the main pillars driving our CSR Programme, philanthropy and sports,” Azzopardi said. “We at Bank of Valletta pride ourselves as an instrumental player in Malta’s sustainable development.

“We commend the services provided by Id-Dar tal-Providenza within the Maltese community and we are delighted to assist them in continuing to provide these essential services in line with our commitment towards the community in which we operate.”

Every night till July 2, there will be entertainment on the main stage, food stalls and games for children. The marathon will be broadcast live on the main local TV stations.

Besides the 40 protagonist players of the marathon, around 200 volunteers will help out during the event.

The public may make a donation by calling the following listed phone numbers, by using BOV Mobile Banking, PayPal, or Revolut, or by using the home’s online banking accounts.

For more information, visit the home’s website: www.sabihlitaghti.org.

€10 - 5160 2011

€15 - 5170 2012

€25 - 5180 2013

€50 - 5190 2070

€100 - 5130 2044

Pledge line: 2146 3686

BOV Mobile 7932 4834