Bank of Valletta has issued a warning to customers that fraudulent text messages are being sent to customers purporting to be from the bank.

In a post on Facebook, the bank said the message states that BOV is changing the way transactions are verified and customers may be asked to confirm their mobile number through a fraudulent website.

“This is a scam,” the bank warned.

It said that such messages are not being sent through any BOV channels and the website link is fake and should not be clicked. It also warned customers not to give their details and to delete the SMS.

The bank said it never asked for personal or financial information via an SMS, email or social media.