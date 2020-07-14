Bank of Valletta will be participating in The Ġemma Little Black Book of Scams & Frauds organised by Ġemma today, July 14 between 11am and 12.30pm.

The webinar will focus on scams and frauds that may arise through the use of the various financial services on offer today.

As the shift towards digital financial services grows, consumers should deepen their knowledge on how to detect potential scams or frauds, protect themselves and report to the respective authorities in case one becomes a victim.

Through the participation of experts in the subject matter, this webinar will provide tools and knowledge on how to take advantage of digital services in a wise and secure manner.

Everyone should be aware of how to be digitally skilled against scams and frauds

Aldo Mamo, senior manager data protection and information security at Bank of Valletta; Mark Drago, deputy head of financial crime compliance at HSBC; Carm Cachia, chief administrator at eSkills Malta Foundation and Anthony Tomaselli Chetcuti, front-end relationship manager at MFSA, will be joining Iris Camilleri Mifsud, consultant to Ġemma at the Ministry for the Family, Children’s Rights and Social Solidarity in this in-depth discussion.

One can register on https://www.bov.com/Pjazza/upcoming-bov-webinars or on https://gemma.gov.mt.

This webinar will also be accessible through the bank’s social media pages and is one of a series of webinars that BOV has been organising or co-hosting with the aim of sharing insightful information, best practice and updates on different topics to businesses and consumers.

These webinars are purely for information purposes. Any information during these sessions is not and should not be construed as an offer or recommendation to sell or solicitation of an offer or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for any product.