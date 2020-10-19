Bank of Valletta has temporarily closed its Żabbar branch for disinfection after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The closure follows that of the Qormi branch over the weekend.

BOV said the Żabbar branch will be thoroughly sanitised and will reopen once it is ascertained safe to do so for the safety and well-being of customers and staff.

The health authorities will contact people who might have been exposed to the contagion as part of their contact tracing protocol.

The branch's night safe facility will also be unavailable.

The Gżira and Marsa BOV branches are also currently closed due to COVID-19 cases, while the Ħamrun Branch is offering limited services.

More information about BOV branches here.

The bank encouraged its customers to limit the risk of contagion by using its ATMs, internet banking, mobile banking, BOV Pay, debit and credit cards for their banking and payment needs.

Customers requiring non-cash related services such as home loans, personal loans, investments, account opening and applications for new internet banking services can call on 2131 2020 or send an email on info@bov.com.