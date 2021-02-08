Bank of Valletta's Żejtun branch will be temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The bank said on Monday that the health authorities will contact those who might have been exposed.

Before visiting a BOV branch, customers are asked to check whether it is open, here.

Customers are also being urged to limit the risk of contagion by using its ATMs, internet banking, mobile banking, BOV Pay, debit and credit cards for their banking and payment needs.

Those who need non-cash related services such as home loans, personal loans, investments, account opening and applications for new internet banking services can set an appointment here, by sending an email on info@bov.com or calling on 2131 2020.