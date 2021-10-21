The Birżebbuġa branch of Bank of Valletta is closed until further notice after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the bank said.

It said the branch will be thoroughly sanitised and the health authorities will contact individuals who might have been exposed to the the virus.

The bank regretted any inconvenience to customers and encouraged them to limit risks by using ATMs, internet and mobile banking, and credit cards.

Customers requiring non-cash related services should set an appointment with their preferred branch by sending an online request on https://www.bov.com/Assistants/set-an-appointment, an email to info@bov.com, tel: 2131 2020.