It has not been a good year for Bank of Valletta. Following the cyberattack in February that forced the bank to suspend its operations, regulators expressed their grave concern about the slow progress in the de-risking process. The downgrading of BOV’s credit rating by Standard & Poor’s was inevitable. The implications for Malta’s largest bank and to the Maltese economy are worrying.

Maltese banks were not significantly affected by the financial crisis of a decade ago. There are various reasons for this, including the conservative lending practices and the funding of the banks’ activities through retail deposits rather than inter-bank borrowing.

However, with Malta’s entry in the EU in 2004 and the eurozone in 2008, BOV embarked on an expansionary strategy built on providing services to the growing financial services and the nascent e-gaming industries.

With hindsight, one can argue that servicing foreign companies and clients carries risks that are much more serious than those related to serving Maltese-owned companies. BOV suffered significant setbacks when it started to offer trust services with apparently hardly any relevant in-house experience in this field. The same can be said about managing funds, including those relating to pension agencies in foreign countries.

These legacy issues will continue to have an impact on BOV’s profits for years to come much to the distress of shareholders who have not received any dividends for the past 18 months.

The return to normality for BOV will not be without pain, not just for shareholders but possibly also to employees and customers.

The impact of BOV activities on the local economy is significant as this bank has almost half the market share in lending and deposit-taking. Malta’s economic activities in the services sector are today much less dependant on bank borrowing. However, all financial services, e-gaming and other business activities need other services, including bank accounts and money transfer facilities, to operate effectively from Malta.

The Prime Minister has occasionally criticised with gusto the local banks’ conservative approach to lending and opening of accounts. With Malta’s reputation as a jurisdiction that does not take its anti-money laundering obligations seriously, the Prime Minister’s remarks will not help the perception of regulators on the effectiveness of the internal controls of banks like BOV that is still partly owned by the government.

One primary concern for companies operating from Malta is that the local banks’ strategies and the government’s economic strategy do not seem to be any longer in synch.

Financial regulators are unlikely to loosen their vigilance on BOV and other systemically important banks in Malta simply because the strategy of the government is to encourage economic activities that are perceived to carry a high risk of financial crime.

Both BOV and the government need to make tough decisions to restore normality in relations with regulators and correspondent banks.

BOV would do well to bring in new blood in its top ranks to promote a new culture underpinned by risk awareness and compliance.

The government needs to stop treating BOV as the bank of last resort for all the economic activities that fall within its national strategy for growth. It could start by giving up its right to appoint the chairman of the bank.

BOV needs to give more details of its strategy to restore the confidence of its shareholders and regulators.