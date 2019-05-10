The termination of correspondent banking relations between BOV and ING Bank has caused concern to various businesses and the Malta Bankers’ Association.

The risk that BOV would lose all of its US clearing banks connections was first flagged some years ago. At the time, the likely consequences of this risk on Malta’s largest bank were downplayed by the Prime Minister. His political attempt in 2016 to convince US based banks to reinstate their relationships with BOV were unsuccessful. Now that the rubber has hit the road, urgent fence-mending efforts are needed to fix the problem.

In an interview with The Sunday Times of Malta, BOV CEO Mario Mallia tried once again to dispel fears that the loss of the last US correspondent bank was not such a severe threat to the bank’s business. He gave details of the efforts being made by the bank to get its house in order to win back the trust of correspondent banks in the US.

There is no doubt that BOV is doing the right thing in roping in international experts to help it redefine its anti-financial crime processes. However, the context of BOV’s problem has not been adequately addressed by the CEO. This reaction is understandable, as the context has political undertones. Financial adviser Jesmond Mizzi touched on this issue when he commented that: “The concern that particular riskier areas of businesses like gaming companies, medical cannabis and cryptocurrencies would not be able to operate from Malta needs to be evaluated.”

The evidence so far is that the government is not, at least officially, evaluating the risks of the national economic strategy it has adopted. The Prime Minister has often expressed frustration that local banks are too conservative in their lending practices and their particular way of choosing which clients to serve. He is not sufficiently aware of the significant cultural change that regulators expect banks to adopt since 2014 when the European Central Bank became the regulatory authority of systemically important banks like the BOV.

BOV lost its correspondent banking relationships for various reasons but certainly not because it was “too successful” as claimed by the Prime Minister. Regulators get very suspicious when banks grow too fast because the implications are that they may be taking on excessive risks. The ECB’s acid test for systemically important banks like BOV is whether their profitability is sustainable in the long term and their business model underpinned with a corporate culture that shuns high-risk economic activities.

The financial fundamentals of BOV are sound, as evidenced by the oversubscription of the latest bond issue. The fence-mending exercise being undertaken by the bank is commendable, even if it will take a few years to restore the trust needed to re-establish healthy relationships with international correspondent banks.

The real problem that needs to be confronted with more realism and determination by the government is the sustainability of the country’s economic strategy. The sale of passports scheme, the Panama Papers revelations, the Pilatus Bank and Satabank saga, the alleged illegal oil trading from Libya by Maltese companies, and allegations on the insufficient respect to the rule of law in Malta are some of the issues that have tarnished Malta’s image internationally.

While BOV is handling its risks adequately, the underlying national causes of its problems are not being addressed convincingly.