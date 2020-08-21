Bank of Valletta said on Friday its Gżira Branch will reopen as Saturday, August 22.

The branch was temporarily closed on Friday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The rest of the staff are following the health authorities’ instructions, BOV said.

It said it contracted an infection prevention control specialist to disinfect the branch.

The operation was completed and it has been ascertained that it is safe to reopen.

The bank has made arrangements for staff members from other units to service customers at this branch.

The health authorities will, in the meantime, be contacting those individuals who might have been exposed to the contagion as part of their contact tracing protocol.

Bank of Valletta said it will continue to take all the necessary measures in the best interest and safety of customers and staff and is again encouraged customers to use its network of ATMs, internet banking, mobile banking, pay, and debit and credit cards for banking and payment needs.

It reminded customers visiting the bank’s premises to follow the necessary precautions such as safe social distancing, proper wearing of masks and sanitising.