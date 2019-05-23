Updated 6.05pm

Technical issues affecting Bank of Valletta's point of sale terminals and ATM systems on Saturday afternoon have been rectified and the systems were now up and running, the bank said.

Earlier, the bank informed clients it was encountering technical issues and its systems were down as a result.

The bank apologised for the inconvenience caused.

This has not been a good year for Bank of Valletta. It fell victim to a massive cyberattack that saw hackers make away with €13 million.

The bank's website went offline a few days later, with the bank blaming internet connectivity issues.

The banks last correspondent bank for US dollars transactions is also pulling the plug on its relationship with the Maltese bank in December.