Bank of Valletta’s Żejtun branch will reopen on Thursday having closed temporarily on Monday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The bank said the branch was disinfected by an infection prevention control specialist and has been deemed safe to open for business.

It will temporarily be offering a limited service.

Customers requiring non-cash related services are kindly asked to set an appointment by sending an online request here, an email here or calling on tel: 2131 2020.

The bank apologised for any delays that there may be in the service offered at this branch.

It thanked customers for their support and understanding and said it will continue to take all the necessary measures in the best interest and safety of its customers and staff.