Jarrod Bowen scored twice as West Ham returned to the top four of the Premier League with a 2-0 win at home to basement club Norwich on Wednesday.

Bowen’s double saw the Hammers go two points clear of London rivals Arsenal as David Moyes’s men posted their third straight league win.

By contrast, this was Norwich’s sixth successive defeat without scoring and the Canaries are still three points shy of safety, although a Watford side hovering above the relegation zone have two games in hand.

