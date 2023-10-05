The Bowling Academy of Malta announced the introduction of the inaugural BAM Fair Play Award, sponsored by Brunswick and BBBS.

The selection committee unanimously approved this prestigious award, which recognizes outstanding sportsmanship during the period of August to September 2023.

The nomination for this remarkable achievement stems from Jade Barbara's exceptional performance at the MBA Silver Cup held at the Eden Superbowl in Malta.

This tournament is renowned as one of the main MBA competitions for emerging young talent. Furthermore, Barbara showcased unwavering integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline, and respect both on and off the lanes in September at the Brunswick Dutch Youth Masters in Leiden, The Netherlands.

