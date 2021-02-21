Thirteen-year-old, tenpin bowler Kayden Laganà became the first young athlete to get an international sponsorship deal after he was chosen to be part of the newly formed International Brunswick Youth Team.

The contract was signed at the local council of the city of Vittoriosa and witnessed by the mayor John Boxall, Laganà’s place of residence.

“I’m extremely happy to sign this contract with the best bowling company in the world,” Laganà said.

“This has been a dream of mine ever since I started bowling. Joining the National Sport School in Pembroke and be part of the Bowling Academy of Malta were the best decisions I made, they all made this happen.”

