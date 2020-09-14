Matthew Magro is hopeful of ending his wait to represent Malta in an international competition this week when he travels to France to take part in the QubicaAMF Promotion Cup.
The tournament is a daily competition that reaches its highlight at the end of the week when the categories finals are followed by the Masters final.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us