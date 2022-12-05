Matthew Magro broke the all-time record for the highest-ever 12-game series during the 12 games of qualifying for the Malta Bowling Association’s final tournament of the calendar year – the Platinum Cup.

Over two blocks of six games each, Magro’s first block saw him roll 1,408 (234.67 average per game). This was registered as the 16th-best six-game series according to MBA records.

During the second block the following day, Magro then rolled 1,356 over the next six games (226 average) to confirm this new national record.

Magro’s 1,356 during his second block was also registered as one of the top 30 six-game series according to records.

