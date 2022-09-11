Nicholas Muscat won a historic third medal during the European Youth Championships 2022 after earning a silver medal in the Boys’ Masters Event – arguably the most prestigious championships in the sport of bowling for European youths.

Shortly after winning two bronze medals individually (All Events) and alongside his national team-mates (Team Event) this week, Muscat made history as he became the first Maltese to ever make the final of the European Youth Championships (EYC) Masters event.

Muscat finished as the runner-up after losing the final in straight games to Masters champion Sweden’s Robin Ilhammar.

The Masters Event consisted of the top 24 bowlers from the entire EYC (based on their play in all three major categories – Singles, Doubles, and Team) being put in a best-of-3-games elimination bracket.

