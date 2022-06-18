Nicolai Mallia isn’t like most 12-year-olds that like to play bowling. He is a super talented youngster that has already been competing with and against adults here in Malta for the past several years.

On Friday afternoon, at the Ministry of Education, Mallia received a surprise from Rick Vogelesang, head coach of the Bowling Academy of Malta general manager of the BBBS/BRUNSWICK Bowling team, when he signed an international junior sponsorship agreement in the presence of Hon. Clifton Grima, Minister for Education and Sport, Sue Abela international staff player of Brunswick and equipment coordinator of Bowling Academy Malta.

“For me, this initiative of companies that are willing to invest in our young athletes, fills my heart with joy,” said Dr Grima.

“These initiatives let our young students grow in sport and education.”

