National Ladies champion Sue Abela won the gold medal for the second time in her illustrious career at the European Championship of Champions, defeating Danish Champion Mika Guldbaek 2-1 in a thrilling best of three final in Chania, Greece.
Abela, who had qualified for the finals in fifth place, made her way up to fourth on Saturday, with a brilliant 218 average over eighth games, and kept that place with another strong set of four games on Sunday morning to finish well ahead of fifth-placed Andrea Hansen, of Norway.
In the semi-finals, Abela then had to face Nicole Sanders from the Netherlands, who was in blistering form throughout.
