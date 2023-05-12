Maltese bowlers at the Mediterranean Championships in San Marino continued to rack in more medals as Sue Abela won the gold medal in the All Events and then also teamed up with Mauro Anastasi, Kayden Lagana and Cynthia Frendo Duca to take bronze in the team competition.

It has been an impressive performance for the Malta selection at these prestigious championships as Friday’s medals increase our country’s tally at this competition to five medals after Abela and Frendo Duca had won silver in the doubles while Anastasi and Lagana took bronze in the men’s category.

On Thursday, Abela and Lagana had also added a bronze medal in the mixed doubles competition.

Abela took centre stage for Malta as her strong performance in the mixed team competition saw her soar to an impressive victory in the All Events, which adds together each athletes’ performance in the championship, to strike gold.

