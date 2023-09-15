The Bowling Academy of Malta (BAM) has travelled with 10 youth athletes to the Netherlands where they will be competing in the highly-anticipated Brunswick Dutch Youth Masters.

Held at the prestigious Menken Bowling Center in Leiden, from September 10-17, this newly formed European Youth Bowling Tour event promises to showcase incredible talent and skill.

Among the group of bowlers representing BAM are some who will be competing abroad for the very first time.

Two such rising stars are Jade Barbara and Mikhail Mallia, fresh off their impressive victory in the MBA Silver Cup last month in Malta.

