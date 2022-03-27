The Bowling Academy has achieved some excellent results at the Youth European Tour stop in Winterhur in Switzerland.

In fact, Kayden Lagana and Nicolai Mallia topped their age category while Tomas Caruso placed second in his age class.

Lagana produced an accomplished display in the Under 16 category when he managed to finish at the top of the leaderboard with a score of 1,400.

The young bowler came agonisingly close to winning a medal in the overall category after placing fourth overall with an overall score of 2,226.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website fo the Times of Malta