Thursday marks a ground-breaking moment in the world of bowling as the Bowling Academy of Malta unveils the upcoming launch of TenPinCam, an innovative training and competition application designed for bowlers worldwide.

This cutting-edge platform allows bowlers to engage in real-time competitions against fellow enthusiasts from every corner of the globe.

By utilising web cameras and leveraging the power of the internet, this remarkable application seamlessly connects bowling centers worldwide, granting bowlers an unprecedented opportunity to compete regardless of their physical location.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com