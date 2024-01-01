The Bowling Academy Malta is taking a proactive approach to enhance educational opportunities for young BAM students by forming an Exploratory Committee with the head bowling coach, Bill Holbrook, from William Woods University in the United States.

“The establishment of the Exploratory Committee signifies the incredible progress and promise demonstrated by our talented bowling athletes on this island,” said Rick Vogelesang, founder and head coach at Bowling Academy Malta, said.

On their part, the William Woods University said that they are keen to get involved with bowling students from Malta.

“As part of our university’s commitment to fostering discovery, leadership, and achievement that surpasses expectations, Bill Holbrook expressed his eagerness to involve bowling students from Malta in this exciting endeavour,” the Williams Woods University said in a statement.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com