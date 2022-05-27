Malta’s top tenpin bowler Sue Abela received a ground-breaking deal from BBBS/Brunswick as she received a lucrative sponsor from the renowned bowling company, the Times of Malta can reveal.

Brunswick is the largest bowling supply company in the world and has the biggest line of bowling consumer products.

Abela, who earlier this year was crowned as the Sportswoman of the Year in the SportMalta Awards, Għażliet Sportivi Nazzjonali following her triumph at the 2021 European Championships, had already been on the books of BBBS/Brunswick as a staff player along with young bowling sensation Kayden Lagana.

But following this deal, Abela will be in line with other professional athletes that are represented by BBBS/Brunswick.

