Spring is (finally) here and Eeetwell is excited to announce a new menu, comprising a colourful and healthy collection of recipes to brighten your day in these trying times.

The Eeetwell team has spent the past months studying and researching how good food comes to life, before crafting the new menu.

They believe that good food is much more than taste and mere technique; it is about how brands and restaurants have a positive impact on the world and the community that surround them.

“I’m a firm believer that a good meal should be a great conversation starter,” Eeetwell chef Gary Falzon says.

“The focus goes on those elements that make what we eat really special: how the produce is treated, the water, the farmers, our communities and the restaurant workers.”

Good for the body and great for the planet

Through their new menu, Eeetwell is harvesting the power of fresh, seasonal ingredients such as kale, avocados, rucola, spinach, among other key ingredients, to create a great symphony of flavours that is good for the body and great for the planet.

These fresh ingredients, selected from Eeetwell’s suppliers, are turned into delicious salads, wraps, ciabattas, juices and lots more. Besides a selection of new dishes, the eatery is still offering some of its most popular ones.

The team is also ready to serve you breakfast to start the day on the right note with high-protein energy-boosting quality food.

Eeetwell is committed to help clients make the right food choices. The team understands that these are exceptional times that require extraordinary measures, where eating healthy to maintain a strong immune system and distancing ourselves from social interactions are now more important than ever.

That is why they are now offering free contactless delivery to your door for all the orders placed through their website.

So stay safe, wash your hands and enjoy spring – one bite at a time.

Log on to www.eeetwell.delivery to place your order. For more information, call on 9900 0008 or send an e-mail to info@eeetwell.com. The free delivery service is a limited time offer.