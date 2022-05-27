Updated 5.05pm

A bowser carrying diesel overturned on two parked cars in Marsa on Friday, the police said.

The accident happened at around 3.30pm at il-Moll tal-Ħatab.

An ambulance was called to assist the bowser driver, a 44-year-old man who lives in Birkirkara. His condition is not yet known

The road was closed to traffic because of spilt diesel.

A police spokesperson said the bowser overturned on an Opel Tigra and a Hyundai Getz.