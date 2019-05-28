Planet Hollywood

Level 2, Bay Street

St Julian’s

Food: 5/10

Service: 5/10

Ambience: 4/10

Value: 3/10

Overall: 4/10

Food franchises have been making their way to our shores steadily over the years with relative success. I remember the hubbub surrounding the first Pizza Hut opening in 1993 and the excitement at McDonalds and Burger King both establishing themselves in 1995 was nothing short of hysteria.

Ever since then we’ve had a myriad of well-known fast food “restaurants” popping up, some just flying under the radar while others announce themselves with a few bells and whistles.

Planet Hollywood made a grand entrance like that one friend we all have at any party. A literal red carpet was rolled out and a couple of fairly famous celebrities were brought in fresh off the final season of Game of Thrones. And how fitting it was that they were, because our experience at Planet Hollywood and GoT’s season eight have one major thing in common.

They were both a massive let down.

Our story begins shortly after the launch of Bay Street’s newest diner. I couldn’t wait to get tucked in so I booked a table with a number of friends, thus allowing me to sample as many things as possible. We were greeted at the door by a gaggle of young, exuberant waitresses and led to our table immediately.

We were then given a booth which was a touch small and uncomfortable for us to squeeze into but the place was fully booked so it is what it is. The rest of the place is extremely spacious, however, and full of natural light. The decor is interesting, with various film memorabilia scattered about, but it seemed too sparse.

More annoyingly were the TV screens right by our heads that were showing various haphazard clips from all the Harry Potter films with the sound occasionally blaring into life and cutting our conversations short before slowly petering back into muted silence.

Service was a bit touch and go from the start with two waitresses trying to figure out how to remove a single cover from our table with one taking the placemat from one seat and the other taking the cutlery from another. It was like they learned the art of table service from Fawlty Towers’ Manwel but I will be forgiving of small hiccups like these as teething problems will always arise with new places.

Less the Oscar winning meal we had expected and more of a Razzie, I will not be returning any time soon

The pushiness of the waitress when it came to taking our orders, however, I am less lenient with. I had ordered four starters for the five of us and she was trying to upsell Jumbo Prawns to me. But when I say no thank you, I mean no thank you. She pushed a few times further before I had to verbally put an end to the insistence.

The starters were brought out in a fairly timely fashion and wow are they hard to miss. The buffalo wings and chicken crunch were served in a grotesquely large cast iron chicken which occupied far more table space than the plate of nuggets and poultry appendages should have. Presentation aside, the World Famous Chicken Crunch were very tasty with the “crunch” actually delivering on its promise.

The buffalo wings were suspiciously similar to a certain brand of frozen wing that is distinctly commonplace but I’ll refrain from commenting further than that. The blue cheese sauce was great but blue cheese almost always is.

The Tostados were delicious. Little bite sized, deep fried tortillas with some lovely fresh ingredients. It’s a shame there were so few as I could have wolfed those down all day. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the Nachos which committed the number one cardinal nacho sin. They weren’t layered properly. Nachos need to be treated like a lasagne. Chips and cheese, chips and cheese, otherwise you’re left with a large pile of dry nachos on a plate.

Less the Oscar winning meal we had expected and more of a Razzie, I will not be returning any time soon

Every starter was priced at €10.50 with the exception of the €12.95 nachos. Hits or misses, they were all far too overpriced to justify the price tags. The mains had some serious slack to pick up. But who are we kidding. You’ve already read the scores. You know what’s coming.

Let’s start on a high note. The half rack of ribs was pretty standard. They were fall off the bone ribs, we were satisfied with the outcome, joy was had. The Chicken Fajitas were brought out on a sizzling plate and credit where credit is due, the chicken was some of the juiciest I have ever had. It was served alongside a couple of tortillas and a pitiful amount of cheese and salsa. We felt like we had to ration the toppings out and at a whopping €20 for this dish, I have to say this was far from worth it.

The Mexican rice that accompanied it was nice and fragrant, but if that guacamole and sour cream didn’t come out of jars, then I’m a monkey’s uncle. And a pico di gallo is more than just diced tomato and onion. I was lacking heat and acid and care and excitement.

The burgers were inconsistent with one burger served with the salady accoutrements already between the buns, whereas the other had them served separately for no reason whatsoever. At €15 for an unremarkable bacon cheeseburger, my nerves were being tested to the limit. The last main was the Hollywood Club. A Scooby-snack monstrosity with dry chicken (a surprising clash compared to the tender sizzling chicken), cold bacon and four slices of bread (as opposed to the traditional three) which just made for a mouthful of dry mulch.

In case the quality of the food wasn’t annoying enough, our peripheral vision was constantly being haunted throughout the meal by our waitress who hovered about six feet away from us at all times. At first we thought nothing of it, but there were moments where she would lean over and circle the table in an attempt to get a better view of our glasses and plates. We felt like wildlife on the savannah gathered around a lake with a lion on the prowl. It became genuinely unsettling after a while and even put one of our diners off their food (although the food itself was doing a good enough job about that).

We opted to split a couple of desserts between the table just to give them a go although by now we were all looking forward to heading out. The strawberry cheesecake promised “baked cheesecake served with strawberry sauce, topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream”. It was tasty, but it was nothing at all like what was promised on the menu. It was strawberry flavoured cream layered in with some crushed biscuits. There is no way that was baked and we had about one-third of a strawberry placed on top for garnish. The sauce was nowhere to be seen.

The Double Chocolate Chip Brownie with vanilla ice-cream is a classic that is served in every Americana style restaurant and Planet Hollywood’s last chance at redemption. It had no chocolate chips and the ice-cream was frozen yoghurt. A huge, huge let down.

In total the meal added up to around €32 a head which is absolute daylight robbery for four starters, five mains and two desserts with no wine. If this is the standard Planet Hollywood upholds, I would be surprised if it sticks around for much longer. Less the Oscar winning meal we had expected and more of a Razzie, I will not be returning any time soon.