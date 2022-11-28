Champion boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez issued a warning to Lionel Messi after a video emerged of the star celebrating Argentina’s World Cup win over Mexico with a Mexican jersey on the floor.

The video shared on social media showed Messi seemingly touch the Mexican jersey with his foot while he and his teammates jumped up and down in their changing room following Saturday’s 2-0 win.

“Did you see Messi cleaning the changing room with our jersey and flag????” wrote Mexican Alvarez, a four-weight champion boxer, on Twitter.

“He had better ask God that I don’t find him!!”

