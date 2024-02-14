Boxer Steve Martin has pledged to spend three hours climbing up and down the stairs leading to Għajn Tuffieħa beach to raise funds for a girl with a rare genetic disorder.

The former WBF Welterweight World Champion will take on the leg-burning challenge on February 25 at 1.30 pm.

His goal is to raise €300 every time he reaches the top of the almost 200 steps at Għajn Tuffieħa, also known as Riviera Bay, in Mġarr.

“This girl passes through a lot, her parents have to spend countless euros every month, so let’s do our part and help this little girl,” Martin said in a video.

Kate lives with Tatton Brown Rahman Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder for which there is no cure. About 200 people are known to have this condition in the world.

She needs three to four hours of therapy every day, which can cost up to €2,500 a month. Last year, her parents set up a fundraiser to purchase a robotic aid training system.

Martin invited the public, other sports clubs and businesses to join on the day, as long as they provide a donation.

Back in 2022, Martin performed a Boxing Day 'Burpee Challenge' where he raised over €10,000 for Kate and completed 1640 burpees.