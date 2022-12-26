Maltese boxer Steve Martin has performed a Boxing Day ‘Burpee Challenge’ live on Facebook for three-year-old Kate Ferrigi, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder.

The former WBF Welterweight World Champion challenged himself to do as many burpees as he could in three hours, asking members of the public to pledge money for every burpee completed.

Martin reached 1640 burpees and raised €10,771.50

A burpee is an intense physical exercise involving a press-up followed by a leap to a standing position. It is known for its intensive demands on strength and endurance.

The money raised will go towards Kate’s treatment costs, which amount to around €2,500 per month.

Kate suffers from Tatton Brown Rahman Syndrome (TBRS), a condition which causes physical overgrowth and developmental difficulties.

There is no cure for TBRS, and most of Kate’s monthly treatments are not covered by the government.

“Steve’s a great guy,” Kate’s mother, Charmaine Ferriggi, told Times of Malta.

“We met through a mutual friend who had been doing boxing therapy with Kate. It was love at first sight when Steve met her, and he said he was determined to do something to help. It’s a great initiative.”

Kate and Steve.

Weighing 4.36kgs at birth, Kate underwent investigations at Mater Dei and later Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, before being formally diagnosed with TBRS in July, 20202.

In February 2020 she underwent open heart surgery, and in July 2021 had tendon lengthening surgery to help with bodyweight support issues.

'One of the hardest things I’ve ever done'

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but it was worth it”, said Martin shortly after finishing the challenge.

“Kate struggles every day; I just struggled for three hours. I was touched when I met her, she’s such a lovely girl.”

Kate’s mother recounts how a doctor told her and her husband Daniel that treating Kate's condition is “the same as training an athlete.”

Kate’s physical therapies take three to four hours each day, though they appear to be paying off. Last week, Kate took her first six steps.

Later this month the family will travel to Slovakia for specialist treatment, something they are only able to do once a year due to the high costs of the trip.

TBRS is caused by variants in the DNMT3A gene, and typically leads to tall stature, increased weight and a larger-than-average head circumference. The condition also affects cognitive abilities, including learning and social interaction.

Kate is the only person in the world to exhibit her particular variation of TBRS.