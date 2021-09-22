Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and rival Caleb Plant came to blows on Tuesday as a press conference to hype their November showdown for the undisputed world super middleweight crown erupted into violence.

Unbeaten American Plant was left with a cut under his right eye following the fiery exchange at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills.

Mexican star Alvarez, widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter in boxing, triggered the melee after coming face-to-face with Plant.

With both men appearing to trade expletives, Alvarez shoved Plant forcefully in the chest, sending the 29-year-old from Tennessee staggering across the stage.

