The International Olympic Committee’s patience with boxing’s troubled governing body looks to be wearing thin following “disturbing developments” at the IBA’s extraordinary congress last weekend.

An IOC spokesperson told AFP on Thursday the Olympic rulers were “extremely concerned” with the lack of a new election for the IBA presidency, and the suspension in the run-up to the congress in Yerevan of the Ukrainian boxing federation.

In consequence the IOC’s executive board “will have to fully review the situation” at its next meeting in December, the spokesperson said.

Click here for full story.