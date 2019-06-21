A 10-year-old boy was seriously injured when two cars collided in Mġarr Road, Mosta, on Tuesday afternoon.
The police said the cars involved were a Vitz and a VW Golf, driven by a woman and a man respectively, both 71 and from Mellieħa.
The 10-year-old boy was travelling in the Vitz.
Both drivers were slightly injured, as was a 38-year-old Greek man travelling in the Golf.
A woman, 38, a four-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy, all from Canada, who were also in the Golf, were unhurt.
PREVIOUS
Watch: Arsenal open US tour with 3-0 friendly win in Colorado
NEXT
Live: Football transfers - Spartans sign Moroccan striker (July 16)
Comments not loading?
We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.