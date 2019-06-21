A 10-year-old boy was seriously injured when two cars collided in Mġarr Road, Mosta, on Tuesday afternoon.

The police said the cars involved were a Vitz and a VW Golf, driven by a woman and a man respectively, both 71 and from Mellieħa.

The 10-year-old boy was travelling in the Vitz.

Both drivers were slightly injured, as was a 38-year-old Greek man travelling in the Golf.

A woman, 38, a four-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy, all from Canada, who were also in the Golf, were unhurt.