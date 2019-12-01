A 10-year-old boy and a man were injured in a traffic accident in Siġġiewi on Sunday morning.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi at midnight.

The man, who is 42 and lives in Żurrieq, was driving a Suzuki Ignis when he lost control and crashed into an electricity pole. The boy was a passenger in the car.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were called on site to take the victims out of the vehicle. A medical team gave them first aid before they were transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

The driver suffered grievous injuries, the boy slight.

The police are investigating.