An 11-year-old boy was hit by a car in Pembroke on Friday evening and ended up hospitalised with grievous injuries.

The child was injured on Triq Alamein at around 7pm, the police said.

He was hit by a Dacia Sandero car being driven by a 26-year-old man from Fgura.

A medical team provided first aid on-site before taking the child to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

In a statement on Saturday announcing the incident, police said they are investigating it further.