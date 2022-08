A 13-year-old boy was grievously injured by a car on Thursday while riding his bicycle in Żejtun.

The police said they were alerted to the crash between the bicycle and a Peugeot 3008, on Triq Santu Wistin, at around 5pm.

A 34-year-old from Mosta was behind the wheel of the Peugeot.

The boy was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.