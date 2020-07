A teenage boy was grievously hurt on Saturday evening when he fell into a ditch while riding his bicycle in Għajnsielem.



The 13-year-old was riding on Triq Sant’ Antnin at around 7pm when the incident happened.



Police and paramedics were called to the scene and the child was taken to Gozo

General Hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment.



A police investigation is under way.

