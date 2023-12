A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was hit by an SUV in Attard on Sunday

The police said the accident happened at 11.30am when he was hit by a Toyota RAV4 as he was crossing Triq it-Torba.

He was rushed to hospital in an ambulance and found to have suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 43-year-old man from Marsascala, was unhurt.