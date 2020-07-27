A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured on Monday afternoon when diving into the sea at Tigne' Point.

The police said the boy hit some rocks as he dived.

He was assisted by rescuers from the Civil Protection Department before being taken to hospital, where his situation was found to be serious.

Motorcyclist injured in Swieqi

In a separate accident, a motorcyclist, 51 from Swieqi, was injured in a collision in Swieqi.

The accident, at 2.45pm, also involved a VW Golf driven by a 35-year-old man resident in St Paul's Bay.