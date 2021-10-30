A teenage boy was grievously hurt when he fell from a ladder at a garage in Żurrieq on Saturday morning.

The boy is 16 and from Syria but lives in Żurrieq.

He was injured at a garage in Triq San Martin at around 10.30am, the police said in a statement.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were called to assist following the emergency call. A medical team administered first aid on-site and then took him to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Doctors there have certified his injuries as being grievous.

The police have opened an investigation into the incident.