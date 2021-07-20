A two-year-old boy was seriously injured when he fell from a window on Tuesday morning, the police said.

He fell a height of one-and-a-half storeys in Triq ir-Rattan, Mellieħa. The accident happened at 10.30am.

The child was given first aid on the scene and then rushed to hospital where he was found to have suffered serious injuries. Magistrate Nadine Lia is holding an inquiry.

In a separate accident, a 54-year-old man was injured when he fell off a ladder at the University on Tuesday morning.

The police said the man was seriously injured.